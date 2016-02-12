KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $20.195 billion in the week ending Feb 5, compared with $20.275 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 5 Held by the State 15.341 15.435 -0.60 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.854 4.840 0.28 commercial banks Total 20.195 20.275 -0.39 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6 percent to $11.198 billion in the first seven months of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $10.565 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)