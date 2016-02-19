KARACHI, Pakistan, Feb 19 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $20.387 billion in the week ending Feb 12, compared with $20.195 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 12 Held by the State 15.514 15.341 1.12 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.873 4.854 0.39 commercial banks Total 20.387 20.195 0.95 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6 percent to $11.198 billion in the first seven months of the 2015/16 fiscal year, from $10.565 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)