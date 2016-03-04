KARACHI, Pakistan, March 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $20.352 billion in the week ending Feb 26, compared with $20.333 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 26 Held by the State 15.506 15.479 0.17 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.846 4.854 -0.16 commercial banks Total 20.352 20.333 0.09 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6 percent to $11.198 billion in the first seven months of the 2015/16 fiscal year, from $10.565 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)