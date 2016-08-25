Aug 25 Pakistan's foreign liquid reserve increase by $467 million to $18,187 million week ending Aug 19, compared to $17,720 million in the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pc ($ billions) Aug 19 t Held by the State $18,186.8 17,719.6 2.63 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by 4,894.9 mln 4,930.9 -0.7 commercial banks Total 23,081.2 mln 22,595.1 2.02 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)