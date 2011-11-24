KARACHI Nov 24 Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves fell to $16.96 billion in the week ending Nov.
18, compared with $17.03 billion in the previous week, the
central bank said on Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to
$13.20 billion, compared with $13.27 billion the previous week.
Reserves held by commercial banks were flat at $3.76 billion,
from the previous week.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in the
week ending July 30, but have since eased due to debt
repayments.
The reserves were boosted in June by inflows of $411
million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank,
and a loan of $196.8 million from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher export proceeds, and a record inflow of remittances,
have also helped support Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
According to official data, remittances rose 23.24 percent
to $4.3 billion in the first four months of the 2010/11 fiscal
year (July-June), compared with $3.50 billion in the same period
last year.
Remittances rose to $1.02 billion in October, compared with
$855.11 million received in October last year.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)