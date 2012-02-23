KARACHI Feb 23 Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves fell to $16.64 billion in the week ending Feb.
17, compared with $16.77 billion the previous week, the central
bank said on Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to
$12.21 billion from $12.29 billion a week earlier, while those
held by commercial banks also fell to $4.43 billion, compared
with $4.48 billion the previous week.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in
July last year, but have since fallen due to debt repayments.
Islamabad is repaying an $8 billion International Monetary
Fund loan.
"The repayment of $399 million of the IMF loan
(International Monetary Fund) is due tomorrow," said Syed
Wasimuddin, chief spokesman of the State Bank of Pakistan.
Without additional sources of revenue, that will further
drain Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
Reserves were boosted in June last year by inflows of $411
million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank,
and a $196.8 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher exports and a record inflow of remittances have also
helped support Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.
According to official data, remittances rose 21.54 percent
to $7.43 billion in the first seven months of the fiscal year
(July-June), compared with $6.12 billion in the same period a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway)