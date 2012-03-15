KARACHI, March 15 Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves rose to $16.39 billion in the week ended March
9 because of an increase in reserves held by commercial banks,
compared with $16.34 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said on Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to
$11.86 billion from $11.90 billion a week earlier, while those
held by commercial banks rose to $4.53 billion, compared with
$4.44 billion the previous week.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in
July last year, boosted by inflows of $411 million, including a
$191.9 million loan from the World Bank, and a $196.8 million
loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher exports and a record inflow of remittances have also
helped support Pakistan's reserves.
According to official data, remittances from overseas
Pakistanis rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight
months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion
in the same period last year.
In February, overseas Pakistanis sent back $1.16 billion.
But reserves have since been drained by debt repayments,
including $399 million in the week ending Feb 24 on a $8 billion
International Monetary Fund loan.
Without additional sources of revenue, repayments will
further drain Pakistan's reserves.
(Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)