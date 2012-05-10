ISLAMABAD May 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $16.416 billion in the week ending May 4,
from $16.43 billion the previous week, the central bank said on
Thursday.
Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to
$11.978 billion from $12.07 billion a week earlier, while those
held by commercial banks rose to $4.438 billion from $4.36
billion.
Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in
July last year, boosted by inflows of $411 million, including a
$191.9 million loan from the World Bank and a $196.8 million
loan from the Asian Development Bank.
Higher exports and record remittances have also supported
Pakistan's reserves.
Remittances from Pakistanis overseas rose 20.23 percent to
$10.877 billion in the first 10 months of the 2011/12 fiscal
year, compared with $9.046 billion in the same period last year.
In April, remittances totaled $1.141 billion.
Pakistan's reserves have been drained by debt repayments,
including $399 million in the week ending Feb. 24 on an $8
billion International Monetary Fund loan.
The next repayment is due by the end of the 2011/12 fiscal
year.
(Writing by Qasim Nauman; Editing by Chris Allbritton)