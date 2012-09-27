KARACHI, Sept 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.841 billion in the week ending Sept 21, from $14.863 billion the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 21 Held by the State 10.322 10.383 -0.58 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.519 4.480 0.87 commercial banks Total 14.841 14.863 -0.14 Pakistan's reserves have been reduced by debt repayments in August on a $397.2 million loan from the International Monetary Fund, the central bank said on Thursday. Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 17.73 percent to $13.186 billion in the 2011/12 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, compared with $11.2 billion the previous year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)