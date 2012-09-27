KARACHI, Sept 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $14.841 billion in the week ending Sept 21,
from $14.863 billion the previous week, the central bank said on
Thursday.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Sept 21
Held by the State 10.322 10.383 -0.58
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.519 4.480 0.87
commercial banks
Total 14.841 14.863 -0.14
Pakistan's reserves have been reduced by debt repayments in
August on a $397.2 million loan from the International
Monetary Fund, the central bank said on Thursday.
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 17.73 percent to
$13.186 billion in the 2011/12 fiscal year, which ended on June
30, compared with $11.2 billion the previous year.
