KARACHI, Nov 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped nearly 2 percent to $13.575 billion in the week ending Nov 23, from $13.814 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 23 Held by the State 8.860 9.125 -2.90 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.715 4.689 0.55 commercial banks Total 13.575 13.814 -1.73 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.04 percent to $4.964 billion in the first four months, July to October, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $4.315 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)