KARACHI, Dec 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.50 billion in the week ending Nov 30, from $13.58 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 30 Held by the State 8.705 8.860 -1.74 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.795 4.715 1.69 commercial banks Total 13.500 13.575 -0.55 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.04 percent to $4.964 billion in the first four months, July to October, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $4.315 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)