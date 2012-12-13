KARACHI, Dec 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.374 billion in the week ending Dec 7, from $13.500 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 30 Held by the State 8.514 8.705 -2.19 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.860 4.795 1.35 commercial banks Total 13.374 13.500 -0.93 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 14.16 percent to $5.982 billion in the first five months, July to November, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $5.240 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)