KARACHI, Dec 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.208 billion in the week ending Dec 14, from $13.374 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 14 Held by the State 8.587 8.514 0.85 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.621 4.860 -4.91 commercial banks Total 13.208 13.374 -1.24 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 14.16 percent to $5.982 billion in the first five months, July to November, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $5.240 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)