KARACHI, Dec 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.378 billion in the week ending Dec 21, from $13.208 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 21 Held by the State 8.626 8.587 0.45 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.752 4.621 2.83 commercial banks Total 13.378 13.208 1.28 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 14.16 percent to $5.982 billion in the first five months, July to November, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $5.240 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)