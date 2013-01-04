KARACHI, Jan 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.808 billion in the week ending Dec 28, from $13.378 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 28 Held by the State 9.009 8.626 4.44 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.799 4.752 0.98 commercial banks Total 13.808 13.378 3.21 The increase was due to the receipt of $688 million under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF), reimbursements for Pakistani military activity from the United States, said the chief spokesman for the central bank on Thursday. Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 14.16 percent to $5.982 billion in the first five months, July to November, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $5.240 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)