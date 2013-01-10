KARACHI, Jan 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.558 billion in the week ending Jan 4, from $13.808 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 4 Held by the State 8.769 9.009 -2.66 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.789 4.799 -0.20 commercial banks Total 13.558 13.808 -1.81 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 14.16 percent to $5.982 billion in the first five months, July to November, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $5.240 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)