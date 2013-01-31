KARACHI, Jan 31 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.549 billion in the week ending Jan 25, from $13.705 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 25 Held by the State 8.654 8.809 -1.75 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.895 4.896 -0.02 commercial banks Total 13.549 13.705 -1.13 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 12.51 percent to $7.116 billion in the first half, July to December, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $6.325 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)