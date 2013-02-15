KARACHI, Feb 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.395 billion in the week ending Feb 8, from $13.474 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 8 Held by the State 8.458 8.587 -1.50 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.937 4.887 1.02 commercial banks Total 13.395 13.474 -0.58 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 10.36 percent to $8.20 billion in the first seven month, July to January, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $7.43 billion in the same period last year. An amount of $1,089 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistanis in January 2013 as against $ 1,110 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year (January 2012). (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)