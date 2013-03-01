KARACHI, March 1 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $13.185 billion in the week ending Feb 22, from
$13.058 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on
Thursday.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Feb 22
Held by the State 8.227 8.141 1.05
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.958 4.917 0.83
commercial banks
Total 13.185 13.058 0.97
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 10.36 percent to $8.20
billion in the first seven months, July to January, of the
2012/13 fiscal year, from $7.43 billion in the same period last
year.
An amount of $1,089 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistanis
in January 2013 as against $ 1,110 billion in the same month of
the last fiscal year (January 2012).
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)