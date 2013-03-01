KARACHI, March 1 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.185 billion in the week ending Feb 22, from $13.058 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 22 Held by the State 8.227 8.141 1.05 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.958 4.917 0.83 commercial banks Total 13.185 13.058 0.97 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 10.36 percent to $8.20 billion in the first seven months, July to January, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $7.43 billion in the same period last year. An amount of $1,089 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistanis in January 2013 as against $ 1,110 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year (January 2012). (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)