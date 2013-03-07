KARACHI, March 7 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $12.804 billion in the week ending March 1, from $13.185 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 1 Held by the State 7.861 8.227 -4.44 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.943 4.958 -0.30 commercial banks Total 12.804 13.185 -2.88 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 10.36 percent to $8.20 billion in the first seven months, July to January, of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $7.43 billion in the same period last year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom; Editing by Ron Popeski)