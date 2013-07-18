KARACHI, July 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $10.502 billion in the week ending July 12, from $10.543 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 12 Held by the State 5.521 5.546 -0.45 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.981 4.997 -0.32 commercial banks Total 10.502 10.543 -0.38 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to $13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. The monthly average remittances for JulyJune 2013 period come out to $1,160 billion compared to $1,098 billion during the last fiscal year. An amount of $1,164 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistani in June, compared with $1,117 billion in the same month year earlier. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)