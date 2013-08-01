KARACHI, Aug 1 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.224 billion in the week ending July 26, from $10.202 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 26 Held by the State 5.170 5.153 0.32 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.054 5.049 0.09 commercial banks Total 10.224 10.202 0.21 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to $13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. The monthly average remittances for JulyJune 2013 period come out to $1,160 billion compared to $1,098 billion during the last fiscal year. An amount of $1,164 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistani in June, compared with $1,117 billion in the same month year earlier. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)