KARACHI, Aug 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.230 billion in the week ending August 2, from $10.224 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) August 2 Held by the State 5.142 5.170 -0.54 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.088 5.054 0.67 commercial banks Total 10.230 10.224 0.05 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to $13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. The monthly average remittances for JulyJune 2013 period come out to $1,160 billion compared to $1,098 billion during the last fiscal year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)