KARACHI, Aug 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $10.230 billion in the week ending August 2,
from $10.224 billion the previous week, the central bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) August 2
Held by the State 5.142 5.170 -0.54
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 5.088 5.054 0.67
commercial banks
Total 10.230 10.224 0.05
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to
$13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion
during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July
to June.
The monthly average remittances for JulyJune 2013 period come
out to $1,160 billion compared to $1,098 billion during the last
fiscal year.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)