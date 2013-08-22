KARACHI, Aug 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $10.399 billion in the week ending August 16, from $10.326 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) August 16 Held by the State 5.248 5.228 0.38 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.151 5.098 1.03 commercial banks Total 10.399 10.326 0.70 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to $13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. An amount of $1,404 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistani in July, compared with $1,204 billion in the same month year earlier. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)