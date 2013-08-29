KARACHI, Aug 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $10.390 billion in the week ending August 23, from $10.399 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) August 23 Held by the State 5.203 5.248 -0.85 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.187 5.151 0.69 commercial banks Total 10.390 10.399 -0.08 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to $13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. An amount of $1,404 billion was remitted by overseas Pakistani in July, compared with $1,204 billion in the same month year earlier. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)