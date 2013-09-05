KARACHI, Sept 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $9.998 billion in the week ending August 30, from $10.390 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) August 30 Held by the State 4.823 5.203 -7.30 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.175 5.187 -0.23 commercial banks Total 9.998 10.390 -3.77 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.56 percent to $13.92 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $13.18 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)