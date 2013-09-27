KARACHI, Sept 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $10.210 billion in the week ending September 20
compared to $10.374 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Sept 20
Held by the State 4.928 5.118 -3.71
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 5.282 5.256 0.49
commercial banks
Total 10.210 10.374 -1.58
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7 percent to $2.6
billion in July-Aug, the first two months of the 2013/14 fiscal
year, from $2.4 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal
year runs from July to June.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)