KARACHI, Sept 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $10.210 billion in the week ending September 20 compared to $10.374 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 20 Held by the State 4.928 5.118 -3.71 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.282 5.256 0.49 commercial banks Total 10.210 10.374 -1.58 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7 percent to $2.6 billion in July-Aug, the first two months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $2.4 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)