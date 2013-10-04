KARACHI, Oct 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $9.923 billion in the week ending September 27 compared to $10.210 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 27 Held by the State 4.602 4.928 -6.61 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.321 5.282 0.73 commercial banks Total 9.923 10.210 -2.81 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 7 percent to $2.6 billion in July-Aug, the first two months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $2.4 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)