KARACHI, Nov 19 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $9.077 billion in the week ending November 8 compared to $9.509 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 8 Held by the State 3.845 4.224 -8.97 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.232 5.285 -1.00 commercial banks Total 9.077 9.509 -4.54 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.27 percent to $5.27 billion in July-Oct, the first four months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $4.96 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)