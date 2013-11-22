KARACHI, Nov 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves eased to $8.865 billion in the week ending November 13 compared to $9.077 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 13 Held by the State 3.646 3.845 -5.17 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.219 5.232 -0.24 commercial banks Total 8.865 9.077 -2.33 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.27 percent to $5.27 billion in July-Oct, the first four months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $4.96 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)