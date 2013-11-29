KARACHI, Nov 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves eased to $8.796 billion in the week ending November 22
compared to $8.865 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Nov 22
Held by the State 3.464 3.646 -5.00
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 5.332 5.219 2.16
commercial banks
Total 8.796 8.865 -0.77
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.27 percent to $5.27
billion in July-Oct, the first four months of the 2013/14 fiscal
year, from $4.96 billion in the same period last year. The
fiscal year runs from July to June.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)