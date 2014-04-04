KARACHI, April 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $9.864 billion in the week ending March 28 compared to $9.143 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 28 Held by the State 5.171 4.426 16.83 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.693 4.717 -0.52 commercial banks Total 9.864 9.143 7.88 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 11 percent to $10.2 billion in the eight months of the 2012/13 fiscal year, from $9.2 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)