KARACHI, June 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.571 billion in the week ending June 13 Compared with $13.457 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 13 Held by the State 8.669 8.613 0.65 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.902 4.844 1.19 commercial banks Total 13.571 13.457 0.84 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 12.37 percent to $14.33 billion in July-May, the first eleven months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $12.75 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)