KARACHI, June 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $14.263 billion in the week ending June 20 Compared with $13.571 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 20 Held by the State 9.189 8.669 5.99 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.074 4.902 3.50 commercial banks Total 14.263 13.571 5.09 During the week State Bank of Pakistan received inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources amounting to $258 million, including $230 million from World Bank. State Bank of Pakistan also received flows of over $300 million on account of privatization proceeds. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)