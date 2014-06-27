BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says haven't received any import alert by US FDA
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
KARACHI, June 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $14.263 billion in the week ending June 20 Compared with $13.571 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 20 Held by the State 9.189 8.669 5.99 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.074 4.902 3.50 commercial banks Total 14.263 13.571 5.09 During the week State Bank of Pakistan received inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources amounting to $258 million, including $230 million from World Bank. State Bank of Pakistan also received flows of over $300 million on account of privatization proceeds. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd says commissioning of 16.8 MW (8 WTGS X 2.1 MW) wind turbine generators (WTGS) at Kuchhdi wind farm, TA. & dist.: Porbandar, Gujarat Source text - (http://bit.ly/2klPMfT) Further company coverage: