KARACHI, July 14 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $14.637 billion in the week ending July 4 Compared with $13.990 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 4 Held by the State 9.602 9.033 6.29 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.035 4.957 1.57 commercial banks Total 14.637 13.990 4.62 Rmittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)