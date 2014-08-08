KARACHI, Aug 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.306 billion in the week ending August 1 Compared with $14.450 billion in the previous, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 1 Held by the State 9.277 9.399 -1.29 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.029 5.051 -0.43 commercial banks Total 14.306 14.450 -0.99 Rmittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)