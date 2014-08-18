KARACHI, Aug 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.264 billion in the week ending August 8 Compared with $14.306 billion in the previous, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 8 Held by the State 9.188 9.277 -0.95 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.076 5.029 0.93 commercial banks Total 14.264 14.306 -0.29 Rmittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)