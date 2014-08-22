KARACHI, Aug 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.925 billion in the week ending August 15 Compared with $14.264 billion in the previous, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 15 Held by the State 8.902 9.188 -3.11 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.023 5.076 -1.04 commercial banks Total 13.925 14.264 -2.37 The decrease in State Bank of Pakistan reserves is mainly attributed to payments of US$295 million on account of external debt servicing, which includes US$147 million paid to IMF under Stand by Arrangement. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)