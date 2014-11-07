KARACHI, Nov 7 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $13.443 billion in the week ending October 31
Compared with $13.200 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Oct 31
Held by the State 8.618 8.568 0.58
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.825 4.632 1.16
commercial banks
Total 13.443 13.200 1.84
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 19.52 percent to $4.69
billion in the first three months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from
$3.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year
runs from July to June.
