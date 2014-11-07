KARACHI, Nov 7 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.443 billion in the week ending October 31 Compared with $13.200 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 31 Held by the State 8.618 8.568 0.58 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.825 4.632 1.16 commercial banks Total 13.443 13.200 1.84 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 19.52 percent to $4.69 billion in the first three months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $3.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)