KARACHI, Nov 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves fell to $13.267 billion in the week ending November 7
Compared with $13.443 billion in the previous week, according to
the central bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Nov 7
Held by the State 8.487 8.618 -1.52
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.780 4.825 -0.93
commercial banks
Total 13.267 13.443 -1.30
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.21 percent to $6.07
billion in the first four months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from
$5.27 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year
runs from July to June.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)