KARACHI, Nov 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $13.267 billion in the week ending November 7 Compared with $13.443 billion in the previous week, according to the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 7 Held by the State 8.487 8.618 -1.52 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.780 4.825 -0.93 commercial banks Total 13.267 13.443 -1.30 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.21 percent to $6.07 billion in the first four months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $5.27 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)