KARACHI, Jan 23 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.019 billion in the week ending January 16 Compared with $15.060 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 16 Held by the State 10.330 10.365 -0.33 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.689 4.695 -0.12 commercial banks Total 15.019 15.060 -0.27 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $8,981.67 million in first half (July to December) of Fiscal Year 2014/15, showing an impressive growth of 15.26 percent compared with $7,792.40 million received during the same period of Fiscal Year 2013/14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)