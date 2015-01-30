KARACHI, Jan 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.064 billion in the week ending January 23 Compared with $15.019 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 23 Held by the State 10.249 10.330 -0.78 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.815 4.689 2.77 commercial banks Total 15.064 15.019 0.33 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $8,981.67 million in first half (July to December) of Fiscal Year 2014/15, showing an impressive growth of 15.26 percent compared with $7,792.40 million received during the same period of Fiscal Year 2013/14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)