KARACHI, Feb 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.238 billion in the week ending February 6 Compared with $15.159 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 6 Held by the State 10.416 10.359 0.58 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.822 4.800 0.42 commercial banks Total 15.238 15.159 0.53 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)