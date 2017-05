KARACHI, Feb 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.036 billion in the week ending February 13 Compared with $15.238 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 13 Held by the State 11.194 10.416 7.49 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.842 4.822 0.41 commercial banks Total 16.036 15.238 5.25 During the week State Bank of Pakistan received US$717 million on account of Coalition Support Fund (CSF). (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)