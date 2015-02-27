KARACHI, Feb 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.943 billion in the week ending February 20 compared with $16.036 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 20 Held by the State 11.075 11.194 -1.06 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.868 4.842 0.53 commercial banks Total 15.943 16.036 -0.57 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)