KARACHI, March 9 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.136 billion in the week ending February 27 compared with $15.943 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 27 Held by the State 11.207 11.075 1.17 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.929 4.868 1.23 commercial banks Total 16.136 15.943 1.19 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $10,358.81 million in first seven months (July to January) of FY15, showing an impressive growth of 14.6 percent compared with $9,038.4 million received during the same period of FY14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)