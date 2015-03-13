KARACHI, March 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.284 billion in the week ending March 6 compared with $16.136 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 6 Held by the State 11.272 11.207 0.62 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.012 4.929 1.62 commercial banks Total 16.284 16.136 0.93 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $10,358.81 million in first seven months (July to January) of FY15, showing an impressive growth of 14.6 percent compared with $9,038.4 million received during the same period of FY14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)