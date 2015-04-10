KARACHI, April 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.706 billion in the week ending April 3, compared with $16.194 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 3 Held by the State 11.616 11.123 4.43 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.090 5.071 0.37 commercial banks Total 16.706 16.194 3.16 The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to receipts of $538 million from multilateral, bilateral and other sources, which include $498 million from the IMF. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)