KARACHI, April 17 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.818 billion in the week ending April 10, compared with $16.706 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 10 Held by the State 11.758 11.616 1.21 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.060 5.090 -0.59 commercial banks Total 16.818 16.706 0.66 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)