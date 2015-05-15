KARACHI, May 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $17.739 billion in the week ending May 8, compared with $17.690 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 8 Held by the State 12.550 12.517 0.26 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.189 5.173 0.30 commercial banks Total 17.739 17.690 0.27 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16 percent to $14.969 billion in the first ten months(July to April) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $12.897 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)